Salt Spring vaccinations shift to ArtSpring

Mysterious covered road signs that appeared in downtown Ganges this week are no April Fool’s joke, but a sign of a change coming to COVID-19 vaccinations.



Island Health confirmed Thursday that all vaccinations scheduled on Salt Spring will be moving to ArtSpring as of Wednesday, April 7. People who had appointments scheduled to take place at the public health unit office on or after that date will be informed of the shift by the health authority.



Once fully operational, the clinic at ArtSpring will operate Sunday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents are asked not to contact ArtSpring for information about registration or eligibility as staff will not be able to respond to such calls. This information can be found at: www.islandhealth.ca/covid19vaccine.



Appointments are required in order to attend the clinic and details will be confirmed once those appointments are booked.



The Island Health call centre for booking appointments can be reached at 1-833-348-4787 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, except on Good Friday and Easter Monday (April 2 and April 5) when hours will be reduced to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.