Salt Spring Summer bus schedule starts June 29

Service changes are coming to the Salt Spring Island public transportation system, effective June 29.

The Route 9 service to Ruckle Park will start up for the summer, and a number of other routes will be adjusted to meet summer ridership demands and align with ferry schedules. “These changes cause other routes, which do not directly serve the ferry terminals, to be adjusted as well,” a notice from BC Transit stated.

For complete bus schedules, visit www.bctransit.com/salt-spring-island