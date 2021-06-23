Salt Spring RCMP looking for owner of unique hybrid bike

Salt Spring RCMP are looking for assistance from the public after storing a bike for almost a month.

On May 25 a concerned citizen contacted the Salt Spring RCMP stating that they had found the abandoned bike near Mouat Park.

“ This is a pretty unique and expensive bike, someone must be missing it ,” said Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook. “ We’re hoping by asking the public for help and putting out the picture, someone will come to the detachment and claim it .”

Investigators have been in contact with the manufacturer of the bike, and have the serial number from it in an effort to locate the owner.

Anyone who knows who this bike belongs to, or is the rightful owner, should contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555.