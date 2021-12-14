Salt Spring Police Conclude ‘Serious Incident’ Investigation

Vancouver Island RCMP issued a press release Tuesday regarding an investigation that occurred on a Beaver Point Road property on Friday, Dec. 10.

“Throughout the morning several police vehicles and officers were deployed to the property for a report of a serious incident.

“This property was reported to the Salt Spring RCMP as being part of a very serious allegation, and the officers did their due diligence in thoroughly investigating it,” said Sgt. Clive Seabrook, Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander.

“The owner of the property and those located there were fully cooperative, and it was determined that the allegations made were unfounded. No one was arrested, and no further investigation is ongoing.

“The Salt Spring RCMP appreciate the patience of those who may have been affected while this investigation took place.”