Salt Spring parents found not liable for fatal crash after house party

A B.C.Supreme Court justice has declared two Salt Spring Island parents who hosted a birthday party in 2012 where alcohol was consumed by minors are not legally responsible for injuries sustained in a fatal car crash that ensued afterward.

In a civil trial that began in February, Calder McCormick, 25, argued that Stephen and Lidia Pearson were liable for the traumatic brain injury he sustained as a passenger after the driver, 18-year-old Ryan Plambeck, lost control of a vehicle stolen from a residence on Byron Road. Plambeck, then 18 years old, was killed in the crash.

“As hosts, the Pearsons had to take all reasonable steps to minimize the risks of harm to their guests, including the plaintiff. The standard is one of reasonableness, not perfection,” wrote Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson in the ruling. “In my view, the standard proposed by the plaintiff is essentially one of perfection; anticipating all possibilities and avoiding any risks. That is simply not the way the world works . . . It is never possible to eliminate all risks, and the Pearsons were not required to do so.”

Neither teenager was wearing a seat belt, and Plambeck was determined to have consumed alcohol and cannabis that evening.

The civil suit had initially named Plambeck as well as the owners of the stolen vehicle as defendants.