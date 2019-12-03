Salt Spring Metal Recycling wins reprieve to March 31

Salt Spring Metal Recycling has been given a reprieve from Islands Trust bylaw enforcement action for the next few months while owner John Quesnel works with the Trust to bring the business into zoning compliance.

“We’re looking at options at how to comply. We’re going to work together to try to find a solution that works for everyone,” Quesnel told the Driftwood on Tuesday.

Quesnel announced in October that he would no longer be accepting metal recycling materials at 251 Fulford-Ganges Rd. after Dec. 5, following escalation of bylaw enforcement activity. The industrial property is not zoned for vehicle wrecking or the outdoor storage or processing of recycling material, but has filled a gap in local services.

“People are panicking and I’ve been absolutely swamped,” Quesnel said. “I can’t even get the trucks in to get the bins.”

Islands Trust chief bylaw enforcement officer Warren Dingman confirmed that Quesnel had asked for and received a grace period of several months.

“John will talk to planning staff, and he’s already talked to the regional planning manager, about what applications he can submit to operate his recycling business lawfully,” Dingman said.

Dingman will follow up with Quesnel after March 31 to see what progress has been made.