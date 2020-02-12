Salt Spring joins nationwide protest movement

About 120 people attended a Salt Spring rally in support of the Wet’suwet’en people’s protest against the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline being constructed through their unceded territory.

People gathered on the grounds of the Salt Spring RCMP station on Tuesday afternoon, with several people speaking, and drumming and chanting also part of the event.

Check back for a full story on this website, or see the Feb. 19th issue of the Driftwood newspaper. (The rally occurred after the Driftwood had gone to press on the morning of Feb. 11.)