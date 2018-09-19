Salt Spring election candidate fields set

The nomination period for local elections closed at 4 p.m. on Friday with a total of six people running for Salt Spring’s two seats with the Islands Trust.

New additions to the field are Sabrina Ali and Kylie Coates. Candidates who had declared in previous weeks are incumbent Peter Grove, Howard Holzapfel, Darryl Martin and Laura Patrick. An additional candidate, Thomas Mouat, registered nomination papers but told the Driftwood on Tuesday that he intends to withdraw.

Ali has lived on Salt Spring for four years and is employed by Salt Spring Community Services, as well as running her Creative Vibrations business as an artist, writer and musician. Her past experience in law will be an asset in the trustee role, Ali said.

“I’m running for Islands Trust because I feel strongly connected to this island and because I can offer my legal and political education and experience in service to this community,” she told the Driftwood.

Ali practised law and ran her own firm in Vancouver for seven years, during which time she was elected to serve two terms as a member of provincial council of the Canadian Bar Association, B.C. branch. She also sat on the branch’s executive.

She served both as the equality committee chair or co-chair, and as a member at large, in addition to being on a full slate of committees.

“My relevant experience is in governance in a self-governing profession. I am no longer a member of the bar, but I wish to take what I have learned and perhaps contribute a different perspective to ecological governance and mindful community development,” Ali said.

According to the Law Society of B.C., Ali was disbarred by the society in 2007 after an investigation and hearing process determined that she had misappropriated trust funds.

Coates is a third-generation resident of the Gulf Islands who is proud to have been born at Lady Minto Hospital in 1982. He graduated from Gulf Islands Secondary School and continues to live and work on the island.

Coates became active in local politics as a volunteer for the YeSS! campaign in last year’s incorporation referendum.

“I respect the democratic process, so when we lost I decided to look into the Islands Trust and reform,” he said.

Coates recognizes housing, poverty and water supply as some of the island’s top issues. Sustainability for families, working people and single parents is another prime concern.

“The most important thing with this island is tourism,” he said. “The Islands Trust right now seems to be going after local businesses and I don’t think it’s appropriate.”

With high ferry costs and competition with other locations, Coates said he believes islanders should cooperate to make Salt Spring a more appealing place, starting with Ganges.

To prepare for running, Coates has been doing research on other communities and municipalities and reading in the legislative library. He’s also met with MLA Adam Olsen, the RCMP and people at Lady Minto, among others.

As someone whose grandfather was born on Mayne Island, Coates feels a strong connection to the other Gulf Islands. He believes more should be done to foster that connection, including establishing a “sea bus” or passenger ferry that would bring people from other islands to Salt Spring to access services. He favours establishing a more united local government across the islands. The four-day school week is another concern, as are current affordable housing arrangements.

“We need to create a housing system that the money has to be invested here and it has to stay here,” Coates said.

“I’ve been complaining about the Islands Trust my entire life,” Coates concluded. “I’ve heard my grandfather complain about it, my father complains about it. I’ve decided to fix it.”

In other local election news, the nomination period closed with two candidates for Capital Regional District director on Salt Spring: Gary Holman and Robin Williams. Salt Spring’s three school board seats have been elected by acclamation, with incumbent Rob Pingle and newcomers Tisha Boulter and Stefanie Denz accepting positions.