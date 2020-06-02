Salt Spring crime scene investigated

The RCMP’s Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit (VIIMCU) was called to a property at 1502 Fulford-Ganges Rd. owned by lifelong island resident John Bruce Quesnel on Monday afternoon.

Salt Spring RCMP Cpl. Matthew Crist said last evening that the unit was leading the investigation of what he described as a “major incident” at the property.

Crist said any further information about the incident would be released by the VIIMCU.

