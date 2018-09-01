Salt Spring CRD office vandalized

Street-front windows at the Capital Regional District office on McPhillips Avenue were smashed sometime before 1:15 a.m. on Sept.1.

CRD Salt Spring parks and recreation manager Dan Ovington said local RCMP were notified about the broken windows at 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

“No entry was gained to the office, and efforts are underway to repair the damage prior to the opening of our office on Tuesday morning,” said Ovington. “At this point, the cost to repair the damage remains unknown.”

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555, or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.