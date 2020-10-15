Salt Spring Commons accepting housing applications

Salt Spring Island Community Services is marking a significant milestone in the drive for local affordable housing with applications now being accepted at the Salt Spring Commons housing development in preparation for January occupancy.

Community Services announced this week that occupancy permits for Phase 1, the first 12 units as well as the Common House community room, are expected before the year’s end. The second-round occupancy of a further 12 units is expected in May 2021.

A press release explains Salt Spring Commons consists of 24 two- and three-bedroom townhomes designed as long-term rental for Salt Spring families. The units range in size from 84 square metres (900 square feet) to 158 square metres (1,700 square feet) and come under a mix of rental formulae. These range from shelter rates of $700 per month for those eligible, to low-end market rates of $1,650 per month. The remaining units are classified as “rent geared to income,” with upper and lower limits set by BC Housing.

Thanks to the generosity of the Powell Street Foundation, the housing development will also be one of the largest solar projects in the Gulf Islands. Grid-tied solar on the Common House building will power 24 electric-vehicle charging stations, landscape lighting and shared laundry facilities. A system of 220 solar panels is expected to supply about 30 per cent of the townhomes’ domestic energy needs.

The development is owned and operated by Salt Spring Island Community Services. Families with income between $30,000 and $80,000 can submit rental applications through the BC Housing Registry. Applicants must live or work on Salt Spring Island.

With some availability of units in Phase 1, those interested can apply online by visiting https://housingapplication.bchousing.org. Information on how to file a paper application can be found at https://www.bchousing.org/housing-assistance/rental-housing/subsidized-housing.