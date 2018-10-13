Salt Spring candidates on the big stage

ArtSpring was filled to capacity on the evening of Oct. 10 for the all-candidates meeting featuring Salt Spring Islands Trust and CRD candidates.

A video of the evening is attached to this post.

Candidates are seated from left: Sabrina Ali, Kylie Coates, Peter Grove, Howard Holzapfel, Darryl Martin and Laura Patrick vying for two Islands Trust seats; and Gary Holman and Robin Williams for the sole CRD director’s seat.

See Wednesday’s Driftwood for a story about the evening, which was co-sponsored by the Driftwood and the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce.

Regular voting day is Saturday, Oct. 20, with polls open at Community Gospel Chapel, Fulford Hall seniors annex, Salt Spring Public Library, Piers Island Fire Hall and Richmond Secondary School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

An advance poll also takes place on Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Community Gospel Chapel, Salt Spring Public Library and the Mary Winspear Centre (in Sidney) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People do not need to own property on Salt Spring Island in order to vote in a local election.

Details on voter eligibility are available here.