Salt Spring cabin fire results in fatality

One person is dead following a cabin fire at 671 Beaver Point Road this morning.

According to a press release from Acting Fire Chief Jamie Holmes, Salt Spring Island Fire Rescue (SSIFR) received a call about a fire in the 600 block of Beaver Point Road at 4:37 a.m. Saturday.

“Upon arrival, at 05:02 a.m., a small 400-square-foot cabin was fully involved with fire and the building collapsed as crews were setting up to apply water. With no driveway access to the cabin, crews had to access the building up a narrow trail. SSIFR had water on the fire at 5:08 a.m., contained the fire to the building of origin, and knocked down the visible flames by 5:15. The fire was completely extinguished by 5:44 a.m.,. using 5,500 gallons of water through a tender shuttle. The fire is still under investigation and no cause has been determined at this point. The crews cleared scene at 9:30 a.m.”

Holmes said a person was found deceased within the building, and the scene has therefore been handed over to the RCMP and the BC Coroner’s Office, who will take over the investigation, with co-operation from SSIFR. “Please keep the area clear for them to be able to do their work effectively,” said Holmes.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends in this tragic situation,” he added.

The victim’s name has not been released by the Salt Spring RCMP or BC Coroner’s Office.