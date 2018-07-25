Sailboat burns off Russell Island

A family is safe after their sailboat caught fire while at anchor off Russell Island on Wednesday evening.

According to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, the distress call came in at about 6:30 p.m.

A Canadian Coast Guard crew from Ganges and Nick Boychuk’s Eagle Eye Vessel Assist boat responded.

The JRCC spokesman said Eagle Eye kept the burning sailboat out of harm’s way until it sank at approximately 7:40 p.m. He added that the family is “okay” but all of their belonging on the boat were destroyed.

The crew of BC Ferries’ vessel Queen of Cumberland was also asked to assist. The boat was running 55 minutes behind schedule as of 8 p.m.