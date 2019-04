Local MP and Green Party of Canada leader Elizabeth May was married to John Kidder, a co-founder of the B.C. Green Party some 35 years ago, on Earth Day at Christ Church Cathedral in Victoria.

A number of Salt Spring Island residents were in attendance, and snapped some photos for what was dubbed #MyBigFatGreenWedding, or “Elizabeth and John’s Big Fat Green Wedding,” a play on the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movie from 2002.