Roadside van destroyed by fire

Salt Spring Fire Rescue members were unable to do much about a car fire that destroyed an abandoned, unlicensed Dodge minivan parked on Lower Ganges Road in the informal Ganges car lot strip on Saturday night.

A crew of four firefighters attended the scene after receiving the call at 10 p.m. Acting Fire Chief Jamie Holmes said the car was fully involved when they arrived. The firefighters doused the blaze with around 500 gallons of water and were wrapped up within the hour.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Holmes said the vehicle appeared to have been converted to a camperized style, but there were no occupants on the scene when the firefighters arrived. The van previously had a Québec licence plate, which was removed a couple of weeks ago, although the van remained in that spot.