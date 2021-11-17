Road repair trucks add to fulford-Swartz Bay sailing delays

Work to rehabilitate flood-damaged roads on Salt Spring is disrupting travel on the Fulford-Swartz Bay ferry route.

BC Ferries says that priority is being given to commercial vehicles travelling on the Queen of Cumberland for the purpose of conducting road repairs, which may result in additional delays.

Salt Spring Ferry Advisory Committee chair Harold Swierenga said a 12 or 13-vehicle overload resulted from the scheduled 9:50 a.m. sailing, which was also about half an hour late leaving Fulford Harbour. He said about six truck and pup units were going in each direction on that sailing.

BC Ferries said about 10 trucks transported rock to Salt Spring on the scheduled 7 a.m. sailing for road repairs by Emcon Services Inc.

Three roads remain closed in both directions on Salt Spring.