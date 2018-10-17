Retail cannabis licenses awaiting approval from B.C.

Cannabis hitting the legal market will be in a grey area on Salt Spring, as the provincial government has not approved retail licences yet.

On Oct. 17, only one legal cannabis store will be open in the entire province, located in a shopping mall in Kamloops. Cannabis enthusiasts will be able to make purchases online via the B.C. government’s web store, but going to a locally run brick and mortar store will have to adapt to the new regulations and go through a licensing process in order to re-open in the legal market.

Kyle Cheyne operates a chain of dispensaries on Vancouver Island, including one on Salt Spring. The Salt Spring location is one of 44 applications that has been filed in the region that includes Vancouver Island, Powell River and the Gulf Islands. Provincially 158 applications are currently being processed. As of Oct. 2, zero licenses had been issued.

“We applied provincially a couple of weeks ago now on Salt Spring Island,” Cheyne said. “There’s definitely a lot of paperwork that you need to have 100 per cent completed. They’ve gotten back to us a couple of times and as far as I know we’re pretty much on the path of getting the provincial licence to operate on Salt Spring.”

Under the new system, federally licensed producers will provide cannabis products for the government warehouse run by the B.C. Liquor Distribution Branch and housed in Richmond. The warehouse will distribute cannabis to either government-run retail cannabis stores, similarly to government liquor stores, or to licensed private cannabis retail stores. The BCLD will also run an online store to provide access for customers who are far from licensed brick- and-mortar shops. The BCLD will manage the warehouses, government retail stores and online sales of cannabis, and will provide licenses for private stores.

Private licensees will have to follow regulations set out by the provincial government. In the process of licensing, existing stores need to register the business, submit applications, receive conditional approval for a license and pass a store inspection before being allowed to possess cannabis products. From there, employees need to be registered and trained following provincial guidelines before being able to work in a non-medical cannabis store.

To be brought into the new system, existing dispensaries will have to close for a short period of time, remove all stock from shelves and allow government inspectors to come in to ensure the building meets requirements.

“We will have to close for a certain amount of time, whether that’s one day or one week. Everyone’s going to eventually have to close to get that full check,” Cheyne said. “We’re also going to have to change all of our products. It’s going to be a big change.”

To be eligible to purchase cannabis from the distribution warehouse, companies will also have to register to be a wholesale customer, which involves submitting financial and business information to BCLD. Initially, the warehouse will supply cannabis from licensed producers. Cheyne hopes that eventually there will be more room for smaller producers, but as of Oct. 17, LPs will be the only option.

Information from the federal government is available at canada.ca/cannabis.

