RCMSAR crew aids boater off Grave Point

Salt Spring’s Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue unit rescued a sailor whose vessel had lost power on Sunday.

An RCMSAR crew was tasked by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Victoria at approximately 11 a.m. to assist a vessel adrift with one person aboard near Grave Point on Vancouver Island. Grave Point is near the northern entrance of Sansum Narrows.

RCMSAR Station 25 media officer Mike Murphy said a crew arrived on scene to find a vessel without power drifting towards the shore.

“Our crew was able to tow the vessel away from the rocky shoreline, preventing loss of life and damage to the vessel.”

RCMSAR volunteers also participated in safety patrol for the Jan. 1 Polar Bear Swim in Vesuvius Bay.

RCMSAR Station 25 is located in Vesuvius.