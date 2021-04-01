RCMP seek white Dodge Ram after vandalism report

The Salt Spring RCMP detachment is seeking witnesses after two vehicles were damaged on North End Road near Fairway Drive at St. Mary Lake in the early morning hours of March 28.

“For reasons that have yet to be determined, unknown suspect(s) decided to throw rocks at two parked cars. The rocks caused damage to the vehicles including breaking one of the windows,” a news release issued by RCMP Thursday afternoon states. “This senseless act was made more dangerous by the fact that both parked vehicles were occupied at the time.”

Witnesses in the area reported seeing a white Dodge Ram pick-up with dual rear wheels in the area at the time of the incident.

Investigators are still trying to determine if the occupants of the Dodge truck are the suspects or simply witnesses to the incident, according to Salt Spring RCMP detachment commander Sgt. Clive Seabrook.

“What caused someone to do this is unknown. There are far better things to do on Salt Spring than throw rocks at cars,” he said.

Anything who know anything about this incident is asked to call the Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-5555.