RCMP make arrest near library

A man was arrested by RCMP in front of the Salt Spring Public Library after CRD bylaw enforcement staff tried to issue him a ticket on Thursday afternoon.

The man allegedly attacked CRD officer Lance Hurrell as he and another officer were trying to issue the ticket related to drinking in nearby Peace Park.

“Myself and the other officer just simply wanted to enforce the bylaw by issuing the individual a ticket,” Hurrell said.

CRD has partnered with the RCMP to do extra monitoring of Peace Park after hearing complaints of open liquor and smoking, CRD PARC manager Dan Ovington explained.

“We’ve gone in several times with education and warnings,” Ovington said. “Today when people still weren’t in compliance, [bylaw officers] were issuing tickets.”

The man’s name was not released.