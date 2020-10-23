Quinitsa returns to Vesuvius-Crofton route

The MV Quinitsa will return to service between Vesuvius and Crofton for the winter months starting with the 12:55 p.m. departure from Crofton on Saturday, Oct. 24.

BC Ferries says that “although the overall capacity of the MV Quinitsa is reduced from the vessel it is replacing, the Bowen Queen, it has more overheight capacity and is capable of loading and discharging the mix of commercial and passenger vehicle loads more efficiently. This will allow for shorter turnaround times in port, assisting the vessel to maintain the posted schedule throughout the winter. “

The Quinitsa has washroom facilities available on the car deck during the voyage.