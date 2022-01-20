Public opinion panel launched on Salt Spring

Salt Spring Islanders are being invited to share their opinions about important island matters through a new online opinion forum called Salt Spring Insights.

Created by two local companies — Return On Insight, a market research consultancy, and Marketworks, a digital media company — the aim is “to raise the level of conversations here and offer a clearer picture of local opinion on Salt Spring topics,” they state in a Jan. 19 press release.

The process sees individuals sign up to become panel members. They will then receive regular invitations to participate in surveys on different topics and be eligible to win prizes for participating.

“Confidentiality is a crucial concern of Salt Spring Insights, and all information collected is kept strictly confidential, with no answers ever being attributed to individuals. All survey answers are summed up and presented in aggregate form.”

The first topic Salt Spring Insights will address among panelists involves Salt Spring Island Fire and Rescue, which has hired Return On Insight to engage with the public about attitudes toward firefighting and emergency service facilities here on the island.

“Diversity of thought is essential for any community to thrive,” the companies state. “By participating periodically in professionally crafted online surveys, managed and administered by an experienced team, islanders can safely and confidently add their unique perspective to Salt Spring Insights and help inform decisions and actions being taken to improve life here on our island, one issue at a time.”

To sign up, go to saltspringinsights.com, or for more information contact Return On Insight president Bruce Cameron at rbc@returnoninsight.ca.