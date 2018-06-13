Provincial housing task force to visit Salt Spring

Salt Spring Islanders are invited to share their ideas on how to ensure the availability of safe, secure and affordable rental housing at an upcoming meeting with the provincial Rental Housing Task Force.

Appointed by Premier John Horgan, the task force will visit Salt Spring on Friday, June 22 as one of the stops on its tour of communities with acute housing needs. The members are MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert, who will chair the task force, and fellow representatives Adam Olsen and Ronna-Rae Leonard.

Community meetings held in each location will give citizens the chance to make suggestions on how to improve rental housing laws and policies for both renters and landlords to make the situation more fair and secure.

The primary audience for the sessions is rental housing providers and renters. Salt Spring’s meeting will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lions Hall and will be facilitated as a workshop. Each group will share perspectives with the goal of identifying solutions and ideas for the task force to consider as they develop their recommendations.

Feedback will help inform the task force’s report and recommendations to Premier Horgan and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson this fall.

Participants should register in advance through engage.gov.bc.ca/rentalhousingtaskforce or by sending an email to rentalhousing.taskforce@gov.bc.ca that includes their name and the location of the community meeting.

Those who can’t attend a community meeting session can contribute feedback online anytime before before July 6 at 4 p.m.