Province contributes $1 million to Lady Minto Hospital emergency department project

Island Health has formally announced the contribution of $1 million to the new Lady Minto Hospital Foundation emergency department expansion project.

Up until now, all funds for what began as a $10.4-million project and was most recently estimated at $12.8 million had come from the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation and the Capital Regional Hospital District (CRHD).

Island Health announced today (Aug. 31) that construction of the 420-square-metre (4,500 square feet) emergency department had reached a significant milestone with the concrete pour for the project’s foundation footings completed. Concrete for the foundation walls is scheduled to be poured Sept. 13.

“It is exciting to know that these construction milestones are taking place, with this emergency department expansion project now well underway,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, in a press release. “It is a testament to the hard work of the Lady Minto Hospital Foundation, its funding partners and the Salt Spring Island community.”

Site preparation and parking reconfiguration work is complete.

“The spirit and generosity shown by the community in support of this project is truly inspiring,” said Island Health board chair Leah Hollins. “Island Health is pleased to contribute $1 million to this project to ensure it fulfills the vision of all involved. We are also thankful to the CRHD for their continued support.”

The CRHD has contributed $3.73 million and the not-for-profit LMHF is covering the rest of the cost.

The expanded emergency department will include new treatment rooms/bays, a medication area, dedicated check-in desk, accessible washrooms, and an expanded patient and family waiting area.

“The people of Salt Spring Island have passionately shown their support for Lady Minto Hospital and this project, with their contributions totalling more than $7.5 million,” said LMHF board chair Dave Taylor in the Aug. 31 release. “The board and staff wish to express our deep gratitude to Island Health, the CRHD and all of our donors for their support to make this project a reality.”

The emergency department is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.