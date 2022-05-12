Police seek public assistance to identify graffiti suspect(s)

Salt Spring Island RCMP are seeking assistance from the public with identifying the person(s) responsible for the most recent rash of graffiti.

On the morning of May 11, police were notified of several new graffiti incidents that surfaced along Fulford-Ganges Road and Charlesworth Road, and are believed to have occurred sometime overnight. The damage caused from graffiti also included locations on Beddis Road and Bishop’s Walk Road.

“Through investigation, it is estimated that over 60 separate locations were ‘tagged’ using spray paint cans. There was extensive damage caused by the mischief, including to road signs, mail boxes and utility poles in the area,” said Corp. Matthew Crist of the Salt Spring Island RCMP in a May 12 press release.

Evidence from one of the scenes has been seized by police for further forensic examination.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents are asked to please contact the Salt Spring Island RCMP at 250-537-5555.