Patrick, Harris and Holman win Salt Spring Trust and CRD seats

Salt Spring voters chose stability by voting for an incumbent Islands Trust trustee and Capital Regional District director in Saturday’s election, but also approved a change in CRD governance via referendum.

Gary Holman was returned as CRD director and Laura Patrick as trustee, with Jamie Harris also elected to the Salt Spring Island Local Trust Committee.

Patrick topped the Islands Trust polls with 1,418 votes and Harris was in second place receiving 1,313 votes. Harris’ running mate Don Marcotte came third with 1,255 votes, followed by Gary Gagne with 1,127 votes, Elissa Poole with 1,109; Ben Corno, 1,049; Jenny McClean, 226.

In the CRD race, Holman received 1,900 votes, Jesse Brown had 967 votes and Kylie Coates 931.

A proposal to change the island’s electoral system to create a local community commission under the CRD passed with 2,279 voting in favour and 1,436 against.

Elected to represent Salt Spring on the Gulf Islands school board are incumbents Tisha Boulter (1,474 votes) and Rob Pingle (1,991 votes), and Nancy MacDonald (1,971 votes). Jenny McClean received 1,097 votes and Anna Szul 633. Even though George Sipos had formally removed himself from the race, his name was still on the ballot and he attracted 556 votes.

A total of 3,916 ballots were cast. With 10,041 registered resident and non-resident property-owning voters, according to local returning officer Tony Kennedy, that makes for voter turnout of 39 per cent. Kennedy said the 10,041 figure does not include new registrations, which is not a large number.