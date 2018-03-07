Pathways project gets Co-op boost

Island Pathways accepted a cheque for $3,000 from Mid-Island Co-op last week, which will help with the construction of a trail leading from Booth Canal Road to Baker Road.

The money is in addition to a recently announced $100,000 grant for the project from the Shaw Family fund of the Salt Spring Foundation.

Joel Shaver, manager of the Co-op gas station in Ganges, says that giving back is one of the rewards of working in a small community.

“This is the best part of my job, there’s no doubt. I’ve been doing this almost four years and I think I’ve handed out a dozen cheques,” he said. “You see the results immediately. The reward is the bench, the pathway, whatever it could be.”

The pathway along Lower Ganges Road is part of an ongoing project that will eventually connect Central to Ganges. Construction is set to begin at the end of May.

