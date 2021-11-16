Part of Fulford Water District under boil water advisory

NOTE: This story has been updated to specify the exact properties on Morningside and Tahouney roads affected. See the attached map.

Some residents of Morningside and Tahouney roads in Fulford are being told they need to boil their water until further notice, as heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday may have led to a damaged water system.

“Water quality may have been compromised as a result of a watermain break and system depressurization caused by intense rainfall events,” the Capital Regional District (CRD) stated in an update Wednesday.

The boil water advisory will be in effect until the CRD is able to flush and take water samples to ensure that water quality is not a risk to public health.

The CRD issued the advisory in consultation with Island Health, the agency that will issue an all-clear notice when its is sure drinking the water doesn’t pose a health concern.

