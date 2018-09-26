Paddling North kayakers hit snag on border crossing

For islanders Leonie Mahlke and Rebecca Grim, finishing a four-month journey from Salt Spring to Alaska by kayak should have been a cause for celebration. Instead, due to an issue at the Canadian border, Mahlke — who is from Germany — needs to leave the country and re-apply for a working visa before returning.

The two make up Paddling North. Their goal was to paddle from Salt Spring to Alaska to raise awareness for injustices involving wildlife, ecosystems and communities along the coast. They filmed their trip, and will be taking their footage and creating a documentary about the voices of the inside passage.

The pair had just finished their voyage through the Inside Passage to Alaska and were taking their time getting back to Salt Spring. They had gotten off the ferry coming into the country at Prince Rupert at 11 p.m., when they were asked to wait in the customs area. After two hours, the customs agents decided that Mahlke needed to leave Canada before Sept. 30. Mahlke, who has lived on Salt Spring on and off since 2015, will be returning to her hometown of Bremen in Germany a few months before she was planning to.

“It was pretty unexpected,” Mahlke said. “We carried our kayaks up from the ferry and got all of our gear and went through customs. We were just asked a lot of questions . . . They gave me 12 days to wrap everything up and sort out my gear and my life here and go back.”

Mahlke does have the option of returning to Canada. She will be able to re-apply for a visa after leaving the country. She will be looking into the Young Professionals work visa, which is for young people working in their field from 22 countries, one of which is Germany. To get it, applicants need to be sponsored by an employer in their fields. Mahlke has a background in biology and will be looking for employers in that field. She has done work with non-profits before, but for the visa she will need to have a paid position.

“You need to find an employer who will employ you for a year and usually you should find it in your career area,” said Mahlke, who studied marine biology for her undergraduate degree. “Ideally I would find someone who would give me a job in the biology world.”

She has not had any issues crossing the border before, and was surprised about her experience in Prince Rupert.

This is not the end for the Paddling North project. Mahlke hopes to keep working on the film with Grim remotely, and will be applying for funding to help complete the editing and post-production. Paddling North will also be addressing the Marine BC Trail Winter Forum in November, either with Mahlke or without.

“The video is the other part we have to figure out now,” she said. “I’m sure there’s quite a bit we can do remotely and that I can do from Germany via Skype and so on. Just in terms of going through the footage with Rebecca, it would be great to be together to work on the details. Communication can be hard with a nine-hour time difference.”

Her immediate plan, however, is to find a way to get back to Salt Spring on a more permanent basis.

“I can come back anytime, but I just want to make sure that next time I come back that I can stay,” Mahlke said.

