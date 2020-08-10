Outfall pipe failure leads to effluent in Maliview Drive area beach

A failure of the outfall pipe from the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant has occurred, resulting in treated effluent being discharged onto the beach intertidal zone.

According to an Aug. 10 Capital Regional District news release, the area impacted is in the vicinity of the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall pipe at the intersection of Maliview Drive and Walker’s Hook Road on the northeast part of Salt Spring Island (click here for map).

As a result of this discharge, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health, the beach within the affected area will be posted with public health advisory signs until repairs are completed and marine water sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.