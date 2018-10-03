NSSWD water conservation level gets reduced to Level 1

Water users with the North Salt Spring Waterworks District can relax after the district reduced its conservation level from Level 4 to Level 1 on Sept. 28.

The district is still under some conservation, but the stringent measures that were in place for the last month of summer have been lessened. According to the district’s website, the St. Mary Lake weather station had received 64.5 mm of rain through the month, which prompted the lessening of restrictions. The provincial government has reduced the regional drought level to Level 2 following the recent rains.

Level 1 is the default restriction level from April through October, rising up to Level 4 as lake levels drop during that period.

People who live at even numbered addresses in the NSSWD can now water on even dates, and vice versa for odd addresses. Sprinkling has returned to three hours allowed between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., as well as 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. for a total of six hours per day. Vehicle and boat washing are allowed, as is driveway washing and wading pool and hot tub filling up to 500 gallons.

On Aug. 22, the level of St. Mary Lake was 40.277 m above sea level. The water level continued dropping into September, but had begun rising at the most recent reading at the end of September.

As of Sept. 26, St. Mary Lake’s level had risen slightly and was sitting at 40.214 m above sea level. Some rain is forecast for the next week, but the weather will generally be drier until the middle of October, according to the Ganges weather station.

This September saw much higher rainfall than in previous years at 64.5 mm. The Environment Canada 1981-2010 climate normal September average rainfall is under 50 mm.

Conservation Level 1 typically remains in place through October.