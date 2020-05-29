North Ganges sidewalk and bike lane project gets green light

Sidewalks, bike lanes and crosswalks on Lower Ganges and Rainbow roads are on the horizon at last with phase two of the North Ganges Transportation Plan contracted to begin.

The Salt Spring Transportation Commission transacted a major business item on Tuesday when commissioners voted to accept the lowest bid for the construction project, despite the fact that bid came in significantly higher than the most recent cost estimate. CRD staff negotiated a reduced price with low bidder Don Mann Excavating, for a total contract of $1.696 million.

A staff report notes the previous cost estimate of $1.49 million done in 2017 was largely based on figures from 2013, when the first phase of the NGTP was completed. The estimate did not take into account inflation and rising construction costs since then. COVID-19 added other cost factors related to staffing, supply and transportation.

“It’s expensive and I think we were all in agreement that it feels like a lot of money. We didn’t have any dissenting members, but we did have a lot of discussion about what we possibly could do,” commission chair Gayle Baker said after the meeting.

The project will include a raised asphalt sidewalk/pedestrian path (like the one created across from Country Grocer in phase one of the NGTP) and designated bike lane on the “upland” side of Lower Ganges Road from just north of the intersection with Upper Ganges Road to Rainbow Road, and will continue up Rainbow as far as the aquatic centre, connecting with the existing path there.

Two crosswalks will be constructed in the Upper/Lower Ganges roads intersection. Holman said he and the commission will be pressing the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure to install a pedestrian-activated crossing light at one of them.

Baker noted the project will resolve an important drainage issue on Rainbow Road with a new culvert going through, as well as adding important cycling and pedestrian infrastructure to the village core.

Project funding comes partly through a $1-million special tax requisition that was collected over four years, of which $870,000 still remains in the project’s reserve fund. The fund generated another $85,000 in interest that will be used for the project. Previous CRD director Wayne McIntyre allocated an additional $685,000 in gas tax funds to the project.

Improvements are expected to be done by the end of the year, barring any delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

