New committee forms to tackle housing crisis

A new committee has formed to help combat the ongoing housing crisis, and to bring various agencies under one umbrella to work together in the face of the emergency.

The Emergency Housing Committee addressed last Thursday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, where committee members presented a letter to the PARC commissioners. The letter, which included signatures from Ron Cooke, Islands Trust trustee and candidate Peter Grove, Trust candidate Darryl Martin, CRD director Wayne McIntyre, CRD candidates Robin Williams and Gary Holman, and citizens Cherie Geauvreau, Lynne Johnson and Neddy Harris, outlined the committee’s concern about the housing crisis and one of their ideas for a temporary solution. Committee members are part of the group unofficially, said Cooke, and they do not necessarily represent the interests of their groups.

“It’s important that all of these government agencies work together to solve this, and that is ideally what the committee is for,” Cooke said. “Instead of chasing each other away or blaming each other, let’s just solve the problem and look after our fellow islanders in need.”

The committee is primarily concerned with looking at ways to provide temporary relief to those affected by the housing crisis. Though multiple projects are moving towards completion, committee members estimate that it will be at least two years before any of them are ready for people to move in to. The EHS is looking at solutions for the interim period to help keep working Salt Springers on the island.

