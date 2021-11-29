Emergency responders at the sight of a motor vehicle accident on North End Road near Acheson Road on Monday afternoon.
Emelie Peacock photo
News

MVI on North End Road Monday

By Emelie Peacock
0

North End Road just after Acheson Road near St. Mary Lake was closed for about an hour on Monday afternoon as fire crews and the RCMP dealt with the aftermath of a collision between a motorcycle or e-bike and a small passenger van. 

One ambulance, one RCMP cruiser and two fire trucks were on scene Monday at 4:20 p.m., as ambulance personnel and firefighters worked to stabilize and transport one patient into a waiting ambulance. The ambulance left the scene shortly after, while fire crews remained to temporarily block North End Road to vehicle traffic in both directions.

Emelie Peacock 18 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @driftwoodnews