MVI on North End Road Monday

North End Road just after Acheson Road near St. Mary Lake was closed for about an hour on Monday afternoon as fire crews and the RCMP dealt with the aftermath of a collision between a motorcycle or e-bike and a small passenger van.

One ambulance, one RCMP cruiser and two fire trucks were on scene Monday at 4:20 p.m., as ambulance personnel and firefighters worked to stabilize and transport one patient into a waiting ambulance. The ambulance left the scene shortly after, while fire crews remained to temporarily block North End Road to vehicle traffic in both directions.