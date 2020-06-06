Much-loved community leader dies

Matt Steffich, the well-known owner of Steffich Fine Art and a vibrant community leader, died suddenly from a heart attack on June 3 at the age of 61.

Matt was found collapsed in the gallery by a regular gallery patron at approximately 12:30 p.m. Emergency services personnel were unable to revive him.

Matt’s wife Christine Steffich told the Driftwood her husband was in good health, partly because he was aware of his family’s history of heart issues and hoped to fend off a major cardiac event.

Christine said Matt was proud of being raised in East Vancouver, and became interested in First Nations art because of a family connection to Reg Ashwell, who founded Pegasus Gallery on Salt Spring Island. Matt moved to Salt Spring Island and in 1992 opened his own gallery with a native art focus in Grace Point Square called Thunderbird Gallery with then-partner Jennifer Rosling. He and Christine changed the gallery name to Steffich Fine Art in 2007.

Matt was known for his love of music and guitar playing, especially slide guitar; for his local radio show called The Speakeasy co-hosted with John Bateman when CFSI was operating; his role as emcee of a number of community events; for his participation on the Salt Spring Chamber of Commerce board, including terms as president and vice president; and as an enthusiastic proponent of the Ganges harbourwalk project.

Matt is survived by his wife Christine, sons Dakota Steffich, 13, and Austin Steffich-Rosling, 26, his four siblings and many family members and friends.

See Wednesday’s issue of the Driftwood for more about the life of Matt Steffich and his contributions to Salt Spring.