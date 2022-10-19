Thursday, October 20, 2022
October 20, 2022
SEARCH
Photo from Moss Mountain, which will be protected by an Islands Trust Conservancy covenant.
News

Moss Mountain protected with Islands Trust covenant

By Robb Magley

Salt Spring has a new protected forest area, thanks to a covenant agreement between islander Gay Young and the Islands Trust Conservancy (ITC).

The new Moss Mountain covenant encompasses 112 acres along Sansum Narrows — a critical wildlife corridor identified by ITC between Stoney Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island and Burgoyne Bay Provincial Park and Mill Farm Regional Park Reserve. The property is protected through the Natural Area Protection Tax Exemption Program (NAPTEP), a program unique to Islands Trust.

“Given the current climate crisis it seemed like a great way to contribute,” said Young. “It was a family decision between me and my three grown-up children. We felt the land needed to be protected forever.”

The Moss Mountain covenant contains a range of ecosystems, including mature forests, seasonal creeks, wetlands, mossy bluffs, Garry oak and arbutus woodlands, and rocky shoreline. According to ITC, it protects three documented species at risk of extinction (two birds, one bat), and nine provincially listed ecosystems — including the federally endangered little brown bat, which was detected during summer bat surveys in 2021.

“We had 112 acres of mature trees,” said Young. “I don’t want them to be destroyed — they are so important and do a great service for us as carbon sinks. It was our job to protect them.”

For qualifying properties over five acres, NAPTEP provides landowners with a 65 per cent property tax reduction for the portion of the property protected by a conservation covenant.

“Conserving land is a direct action individuals can take to prevent biodiversity loss,” said ITC board chair Kate-Louise Stamford, “and increase islands’ resiliency to climate change.”

Since launching in 2005, NAPTEP has resulted in 27 covenants, totalling more than 370 acres of land on Trust-area islands.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Other stories you might like

ArtSpring Presents Mirror Visions Ensemble – Journeys on Oct. 27

The Mirror Visions Ensemble wants to take you on a journey: A journey to far-flung destinations, accompanied by the music of Barber, Berlioz, Poulenc and more, and the poetry and text of, among others, Baudelaire, Joyce and Henry James.

Diverse arts opportunities offered by Salt Spring Arts

Salt Spring Arts currently has multiple opportunities open that could help people develop their arts projects and careers, but with the submission deadline looming, interested bodies will need to get their applications in by the end of this month.

Editorial: Lauding candidates and leaders

The unfolding of the democratic process is always fascinating to watch. Once every few years the citizenry is asked for their opinion about who they...

All About Wood Stoves webinar set for Oct. 25

Transition Salt Spring is hosting an Oct. 25 webinar called All About Wood Stoves, with tips on how to reduce or eliminate pollutants from wood stoves.

Weather

Salt Spring Island
smoke
10 ° C
13.8 °
7.8 °
91 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Thu
14 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °
Mon
10 °

Sign up for our newsletter to stay informed

Receive news headlines every week in your inbox with Tidings, our free newsletter.

Your community newspaper since 1960
241 Fulford-Ganges Rd. Salt Spring, BC V8K 2K7 Canada driftwood@gulfislandsdriftwood.com
250-537-9933