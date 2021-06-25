More BC Ferries terminals to get free Wi-Fi

Gulf Islands ferry terminals are among those to benefit from better Wi-Fi service in the near future.

Thanks to a contribution of up to $1.5 million from the provincial government’s Connecting British Columbia program to BC Ferries, terminals at Vesuvius Bay, Sturdies Bay, Long Harbour, Otter Bay and Lyall Harbour will have free Wi-Fi capability sometime before the end of October.

“The addition of free Wi-Fi for BC Ferries’ customers at some of the smaller, more remote terminals is important for those who might not otherwise have cell service,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, in a June 25 press release. “It gives travellers an opportunity to connect before their voyage and brings this Wi-Fi service in line with what people receive at many of the larger terminals along the coast.”

Salt Spring Island Ferry Advisory Committee chair Harold Swierenga said, “Providing enhanced access to the internet at the terminals will be a major benefit to ferry passengers, particularly during peak season sailings. Access to the BC Ferries’ website and internet while at the terminal can be of particular assistance to visitors unfamiliar with the routes and schedules.”

Other terminals benefiting from the upgrade are Denman Island (west side), Buckley Bay, Heriot Bay, Whaletown, Descanso Bay, Alert Bay, Bella Bella, Port Hardy and Nanaimo Harbour.

When complete, the project will see 21 of BC Ferries’ 47 terminals able to provide free Wi-Fi service.