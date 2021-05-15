Salt Spring woman found dead

RCMP have confirmed that the body of Sinikka Gay Elliott of Salt Spring, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found today.

“Although a full determination has yet to be made, RCMP do not believe that criminality was involved in the woman’s sudden death.,” states an RCMP press release.

“The BC Coroners Service is also investigating to determine how, where, when and by what means she came to her death.”

Salt Spring RCMP thanked the more than 100 volunteers who helped in the search, including several from off-island search and rescue organizations.

The RCMP say no other information is available at this time.

Elliott, 51, was an associate professor in the sociology department of UBC.