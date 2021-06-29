Salt Spring resort blaze challenges fire crews
Salt Spring Fire-Rescue crews battled a major blaze at a multi-storey structure at Mineral Springs Resort on North Beach Road on Monday night.
Some 22 members responded to the 6:45 p.m. call that came on a day of record-breaking 40-degree C. heat on the island.
All of the fire department’s eight fire trucks were required for the nine-hour operation, which involved shuttling more than 30,000 gallons of water from St. Mary Lake to the site.
“Due to the distance from the fire hall, the building construction and the abnormal temperatures, fire growth was rapid, and the initial crew faced an entrenched working fire,” said Acting Fire Chief Jamie Holmes. “The four-storey building was compartmentalized and built down a slope, making access more difficult.”
No one was inside the building when the fire was detected, and the blaze was prevented from spreading to the surrounding forest. No injuries were reported.
Holmes said the fire’s cause is under investigation and fire-rescue personnel will continue to monitor the site for hot spots.
Unfortunate that current and former RCMP employees (visiting from Ottawa and Lower Mainland) who were first on site were put on hold by 911. Between being put on hold and the arrival time of the (initial) small team of trucks and crew, almost 20 minutes had passed. This was enough time for them to enter the building twice (main floor only), ensure the resort area was evacuated, grab wet towels in case, and because there were pets to also try to get them out: 2 cats got out. I don’t believe the 20-year-old dog survived. It was shocking to be taking a drive of the island and see this tower engulfed in flames like something out of a movie or a fire training academy. I feel horrible for the woman and her family who were living/staying there.