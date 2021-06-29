Salt Spring resort blaze challenges fire crews

Salt Spring Fire-Rescue crews battled a major blaze at a multi-storey structure at Mineral Springs Resort on North Beach Road on Monday night.

Some 22 members responded to the 6:45 p.m. call that came on a day of record-breaking 40-degree C. heat on the island.

All of the fire department’s eight fire trucks were required for the nine-hour operation, which involved shuttling more than 30,000 gallons of water from St. Mary Lake to the site.

“Due to the distance from the fire hall, the building construction and the abnormal temperatures, fire growth was rapid, and the initial crew faced an entrenched working fire,” said Acting Fire Chief Jamie Holmes. “The four-storey building was compartmentalized and built down a slope, making access more difficult.”

No one was inside the building when the fire was detected, and the blaze was prevented from spreading to the surrounding forest. No injuries were reported.

Holmes said the fire’s cause is under investigation and fire-rescue personnel will continue to monitor the site for hot spots.