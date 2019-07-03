Meadowlane project advances

The Salt Spring Local Trust Committee moved forward a number of business matters at its June 25 meeting, giving third reading both to the long-standing industrial lands project and the Meadowlane rezoning application.

The rezoning bylaw allows for the development of a 48-unit affordable seniors’ supportive housing complex with service club meeting space at 154 Kings Lane.

Meadowlane proponent Janet Smith, who is president of the Gulf Islands Seniors Residence Association, spoke at the meeting about her appreciation on passing the latest hurdle.

“I have a thing that I’ve had on my desk all my working career that says ‘If you can dream it, do it,’ so that’s what I follow,” Smith said. “So this is a dream.”

Tuesday’s third reading of the bylaw included an amendment, based on public hearing input, that makes a medical/dental clinic and its two dwelling units the only permitted use for the existing clinic building located on the site.

The project must still receive approval from Island Health for its water supply system, and get confirmation of connection to the Ganges sewer. A draft housing agreement is subject to Trust legal review.

Cider, Leaf hour extensions

Two requests for Local Trust Committee endorsement to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch got the green light from trustees last Tuesday. Salt Spring Wild Cider made a successful case that increasing serving hours will not overly impact their Sharp Road neighbours, and that allowing cider sales by the glass to a maximum of 682 ml per person will help control liquor consumption on site rather than increase it.

Luckham voiced strong support for the business, which purchases fruit from local trees that were unpicked in the past, and provides income to 70 local families in the process.

The LTC also provided endorsement to Leaf Compassion’s LCRB application to provide retail cannabis sales from its 105-109 McPhillips Ave. shop between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. Staff explained very few people turned out for an open house and the items of correspondence received were all in favour of the application.

Trustee Laura Patrick requested that information sent to the LTC suggesting that Leaf Compassion had not ceased its cannabis sales as obliged after October 2018 be included as part of the public consultation package that’s being sent to the LCRB.

Other items of note that were forwarded at the meeting included the finalization of the industrial lands project and new agricultural applications.