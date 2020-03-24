March 24 Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Covid-19 Update

From the Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association, March 24, 2020:

This is a surreal and strange time for all of us. Going for a walk or looking out at the water, everything looks the same as always. However, all over the world, including here in B.C., people are dying, and intensive care units are filling up.

We hear that people are losing patience with the social distancing measures which are being asked of you. You may be feeling frustrated by the limitations of not being able to meet with friends, or just don’t feel you are at risk. Please remember that social distancing and hand washing are the only preventive measures that have been proven to work for the pandemic. We are pleading with you to stick with it!

The longer people don’t comply with social distancing, the longer we’ll have to do it.

On Salt Spring we are in a period of relative calm and we hope it stays this way. Please remember that all of our local family doctors’ offices are open. They are taking phone appointments and will arrange to see those who need to be seen in person. So please call your doctor’s office if you need care.

Many elderly and ill patients have asked about advance care planning at this time. This is a good opportunity to have a discussion with your physician about goals of care and end of life care.