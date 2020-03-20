March 20 Lady Minto Hospital Medical Staff Association Post

We would like to say thank you to all those in the community who are doing so many things to help during this challenging time. This includes the grocery stores which are making special hours for seniors; pharmacies which are ensuring we have enough medications; all the restaurants which have moved to take out; all the people who are helping their neighbours with their groceries, and so many more.

While it is true that this virus affects the elderly and those whose immune systems are compromised most seriously, it will affect all of us. We must make sure that our healthcare system can continue to provide care to everyone who needs it and not become overwhelmed by patients with COVID-related disease. The best way to do this is to prevent person-to-person infection by maintaining social distancing and staying home if we have symptoms.

If you are ill and have mild symptoms, please stay at home and take care of yourself. Contact your family doctor’s office if you need advice on how to care for yourself and manage your symptoms. Do not go to the pharmacy. You can phone your pharmacist for advice about over the counter medication for your symptoms and they may be able to give you medical advice. Delivery of prescriptions and products can be arranged.

IF YOU BECOME SERIOUSLY ILL, AND PARTICULARLY IF YOU ARE EXPERIENCING SHORTNESS OF BREATH, COME TO THE HOSPITAL.

The Lady Minto Hospital ER remains open and available 24 hours a day for emergency health care.

Please note that we will not report on numbers of COVID cases. The provincial Medical Health Officer gives a daily briefing that provides us all with an update on the progress of COVID-19 through our communities. Our focus is on ensuring that you stay healthy and that our local hospital is able to continue to care for you and your families.