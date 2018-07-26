Man with history of disappearances sought on Salt Spring

Salt Spring RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 46-year-old Jeremy Daniel Oakley.

Police state they received a report from Oakley’s ex-girlfriend advising that she had not heard from him in quite some time.

“The last contact with Oakley was on June 22. He possibly moved to Salt Spring Island to work on a construction site in the south end of the island, but that has not been confirmed,” notes an RCMP release.

Anyone who may have seen Oakley should contact Salt Spring RCMP at 250-537-7250.

A man with the same name and age was the subject of a Maclean’s article in December of 2008. The story described how Jeremy Daniel Oakley, then 37 and of Halifax, was alleged to have faked his own death to escape charges of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in Nanaimo in 2004.

According to Maclean’s, he was determined to be alive after being arrested for possessing child pornography in 2008.

Oakley was also reported missing in Victoria in 2016. An April 7, 2016 Victoria Times Colonist story contained a public appeal for help to find him at that time.

Salt Spring RCMP confirmed they are aware of Oakley’s past disappearances.