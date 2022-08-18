Maliview sewer plant equipment failure prompts beach health advisory

A public health advisory has been issued for the shoreline near the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant off Walker’s Hook Road.

According to the Capital Regional District in a Thursday afternoon media release, an equipment failure at the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 16 and extended into Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“This resulted in partially treated wastewater being discharged to the plant’s marine outfall during that period. The equipment has been repaired and the treatment plant is now operating normally.

“Out of an abundance of caution, in consultation with Island Health, the shoreline in the vicinity of the outfall will be posted with public health advisory signs. The shoreline impacted is at the intersection of Maliview Drive and Walker’s Hook Road on the northeast part of Salt Spring Island.”

As a result of these discharges, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shoreline, as the wastewater may pose a health risk. The shorelines within the affected area will be posted until sampling results confirm there is no longer a health risk.