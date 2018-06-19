Maliview sewage enters Trincomali waters

A mechanical failure at the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant has resulted in approximately two cubic metres of untreated sewage entering the marine environment through the discharge outfall pipe.

The Capital Regional District issued a press release about the incident on Tuesday evening.

“The area impacted is in the vicinity of the Maliview Wastewater Treatment Plant outfall pipe at the intersection of Maliview Drive and Walkers Hook Road on the northeast part of Salt Spring Island,” states the release.

“As a result of this discharge, residents are advised to avoid entering the waters along the affected shorelines as the wastewater may pose a health risk.

“As a precaution and in consultation with Island Health, the beach within the affected area will be posted with public health advisory signs until sample results indicate enterococci levels are below the 70CFU/100mL recreational limit.”