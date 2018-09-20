Maliview area residents temporarily without water

Capital Regional District staff are responding to a water system leak in the Highland/Fernwood Water Service Area on Salt Spring.

The leak is located near 180 Maliview Drive. Until this issue is resolved, residents in the Maliview area will be without water for a period of time.

“It is also important to note that once work has been completed and services restored, you may experience intermittent discoloured water and/or air at your tap for short durations,” notes a CRD press release. “Should this occur, continue to run your water until it clears. The water remains safe to consume.”

