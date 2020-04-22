Local Trust Committees move to electronic meetings

Salt Spring Island Local Trust Area residents and property owners can attend the next local Trust committee meeting on Tuesday, April 28 from their homes, either by phone or with connection to the internet.

The LTC will conduct its business meeting starting at 9:30 a.m. via Zoom, the electronic video and audio conferencing system, in compliance with public health directives to limit public gatherings and maintain social distance.

However, provincial law still requires that a physical location be provided. The Islands Trust was not included in the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General’s order of March 26 allowing local governments to conduct electronic meetings without a location for the public to gather.

The Islands Trust’s Victoria office at 1627 Fort Street will serve as this location, although the organization hopes meeting attendees will stay home and attend the meeting electronically.

“As much as we would like to be doing business as usual, we can’t while we’re experiencing this current public health emergency,” said Peter Luckham, Islands Trust Council chair. “We asked the provincial government for an exemption to the physical location requirement, but to date, it has not been granted.”

The Victoria office provides sufficient space for social distancing, but Luckham said if too many people attend to meet social distancing requirements, the LTC meeting will be cancelled. Members of the public can join the meeting from their homes by calling 1-855-703-8985 (toll free) or by logging into: https://islandstrust.zoom.us/s/67544312685. The webinar ID number is 675 4431 2685.

Members of the public are encouraged to subscribe to Salt Spring Island Local Trust Committee information and updates by going to the Islands Trust website.

The North Pender Island LTC wil also be conducting its next meeting electroncially with the public space provided in Victoria. Members of the public can access the April 23 sesion starting at 10 a.m. by calling 1-855-703-8985 or logging into https://islandstrust.zoom.us/s/67230101567.