Local RCMP champion BC Safe Place program

Salt Spring Island is the latest community in British Columbia to join a program that unites the RCMP, local businesses and other organizations in an effort to create a safe and welcoming place for people in the LGBTQ community.

BC Safe Place is an initiative that sees businesses commit to becoming a shelter for people who are at risk of being harassed because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. A sticker indicates a place where they will be welcomed, where they can call police, and wait until officers arrive.

“The Salt Spring Island detachment is excited to be a part of this great initiative,” a press release issued last week states. “Too often members of the LGBTQ community feel there is no safe place for them if they are being threatened or harassed. By becoming a part of this program, the community of Salt Spring Island is committing themselves to be a more inclusive community, where everyone feels safe and respected.”

Salt Spring RCMP Const. Andrea Fitzpatrick learned about the program through E Division crime prevention services and received all the necessary resources, including online training videos, to implement the program locally.

“I just thought the program itself is a good fit for Salt Spring,” Fitzpatrick explained. “I think it’s a really inclusive community here, and it just adds that extra level of protection and safety.”

