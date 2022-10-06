Local election poll dates, times and more

The first of two advance polls for local government elections and referendum questions was held on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a second one set for Wednesday, Oct. 12.

On Salt Spring Island the advance polls are at the Salt Spring Public Library program room and Community Gospel Chapel from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. People can also vote at the Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church at 9296 East Saanich Rd.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 — main election day — polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Community Gospel Chapel, the library and the seniors annex at Fulford Hall on Salt Spring, and off island at the Saanich Peninsula Presbyterian Church.

People voting for Salt Spring school board candidates should note that while George Sipos’ name is on the ballot, he has since chosen not to serve as school trustee, so people should not vote for him.

The remaining five candidates for three seats are Tisha Boulter (incumbent), Nancy Macdonald, Jenny McClean, Rob Pingle (incumbent) and Anna Szul.

Three people are in the running for one Salt Spring CRD director seat: Jesse Brown, Kylie Coates and Gary Holman (incumbent).

Seven people are on the ballot for two Salt Spring Islands Trust trustee positions: Ben Corno, Gary Gagne, Jamie Harris, Don Marcotte, Jenny McClean, Laura Patrick (incumbent) and Elissa Poole.

Salt Spring voters will also be asked if they are in favour of the CRD Board adopting Bylaw No. 4507, which would authorize the establishment of a local community commission, which would consolidate several existing CRD commissions and services, and see four elected commission members and the electoral area director oversee those services and related CRD issues.

For voting place, candidate and referendum question details for other Gulf Islands elections, see this CRD link and the Islands Trust page here.

In order to be eligible to vote, people must be 18 years or older, a Canadian citizen and have resided in B.C. for six months prior to voting day. If you are already on the voters’ list, a piece of government-issued identification with a photo and address must be shown at the polling station.

For people who are not already registered to vote, two documents proving identity and residency (one with a signature) must be shown.

The ballot consists of one piece of paper with all candidates and the referendum question on it. As in the 2018 local election, ballot sheets are placed by voters into a machine, which does the vote counting.